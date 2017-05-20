Dhenu Buildcon's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE