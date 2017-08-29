Aug 28, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhenu Buildcon's AGM on September 26, 2017
It is hereby informed that the 109th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at Vyanjan Banquet Hall, 43, Oshiwara Police Station, Link Road, Andheri(W), Mumbai -400102.
