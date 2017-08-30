Dharani Sugars' AGM on September 25, 2017

1. 30th Annual General Meeting:This is to inform you, that pursuant to Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 30 and other relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the 30th Annual General Meeting of Dharani Sugars and Chemicals Limited will be held on Monday, 25th September 2017 at 10.20 a.m. at Narada Gana Sabha, Mini Hall, Alwarpet, and Chennai 600 018. Copy of Notice along with Board's Report is attached herewith.2. Book Closure:We also hereby inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 & rules notified thereunder and Regulations 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby notified that, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September 2017 to 25th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of taking on record date.In view of the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act and the Rules made thereunder, it may be noted that the Company shall publish the notice of Book Closure and shall comply with the requirement given under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.3. E Voting:Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules 2014, as amended from time to time and regulation 44 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Secretarial Standard - 2 issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the Company is pleased to provide e-voting facility to all its Members to enable them to cast their votes electronically for all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The Company has engaged the services of M/s Cameo Corporate Services Limited, Chennai and M/s Central Depository Securities Limited, Mumbai for the purpose of providing e-voting facility to all its Members.Mr M Damodaran, Practicing Company Secretary (F5837) and partner of M. Damodaran & Associates, Practicing Companies Secretaries, Chennai has been appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Company to scrutinize the entire voting process in a fair and transparent manner.The cut-off date for determining the eligibility of shareholder to exercise remote e-voting rights and attendance at Annual General Meeting is Monday 18th September 2017. A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on cut-off date, shall be entitled to avail the facility of E-voting or voting at the meeting through ballot paper.Source : BSE