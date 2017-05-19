May 19, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dharani Sugars' board meeting on May 29, 2017
NOTICE pursuant to Regulations 29 and 47(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May 2017 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE