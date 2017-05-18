Dharani Finance's board meeting on May 25, 2017

NOTICE pursuant to Regulations 29 and 47(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th May 2017 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE