Dharamsi Morarji : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 have approved the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2017. Accordingly, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following :i. Auditor's Report on Audited Financial Resultsii. Financial Results for the quarter/twelve months ended 31st March 2017iii. Statement of Assets and Liabilitiesiv. Form B - Pursuant to Clause 31(a) of the Listing AgreementSource : BSE