May 18, 2017 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhanvarsha Finv's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 24th May 2017 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia consider following matters: 1.Approval of Annual Audited Financial Statements for FY 2016 17. 2.Such other matters with permission of Chair.Source : BSE