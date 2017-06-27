Dhanuka Commercial's board meeting on July 4, 2017

Pursuant to the above captioned subject and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 'SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015' and other applicable regulations, if any, of the said regulations, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 4th Day of July, 2017, at 04:00 PM at the registered office of the company, inter alia, to took note the resignation of Company secretary and Compliance officer and to consider the appointment of another Company secretary and Compliance officer of the Company including any other matters with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE