Dhanuka Agritec: Notice of offer for sale of shares by promoters

Rahul Dhanuka and Manish Dhanuka are members of the promoter group of Dhanuka Agritech Limited (the “Promoter”). The Promoter (the “Sellers”) proposes to sell up to 44,547 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2 each (“Offer Shares”) on June 20, 2017 (for non-Retail Investors only) and on June 21, 2017 (for Retail Investors and for non-Retail Investors who choose to carry forward their bids) through a separate, designated window of the BSE Limited (the “BSE” or the “Stock Exchange” ), representing 0.09% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company.Dates and time of the opening and closing of the Offer- For non-Retail Investors: June 20, 2017 (“T day”)The Offer shall take place during trading hours on a separate window of the Stock Exchange on T day i.e. June 20, 2017 commencing at 9:15 a.m. and shall close on the same date at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.Only non-Retail Investors shall be allowed to place their bids on T day, i.e. June 20, 2017.For Retail Investors (“defined below”) and non-Retail Investors who choose to carry forward their bids: June 21, 2017 (“T+1 day”)The Offer shall continue to take place during trading hours on a separate window of the Stock Exchange on T+1 (T+1 being June 21, 2017) commencing at 9:15 a.m. and shall close on the same date at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.Only Retail Investors (defined below) shall be allowed to place their bids on T+1 day. Further, those non-Retail investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their bids to T+1 day, shall be allowed to revise their bids on T+1 day as per the SEBI OFS Circulars.(T day and T+1 day, collectively referred to as "Offer Dates")- Floor Price : The Floor Price for shall be Rs. 825/- per Equity Share.Source : BSE