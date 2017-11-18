Dhanlaxmi Fabrics: Outcome of board meeting

We are sending herewith Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017, taken on record by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 17, 2017, together with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.
Source : BSE
