Dhanlaxmi Fabrics' board meeting on February 1, 2018

In terms of Regulation 29 & 47(1) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited will be held on 01st February, 2018 on Thursday at 285, C.J House, 2nd Floor, Princess Street, Mumbai - Maharashtra - 400002 at 04.30 p.m. inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31.12.2017Source : BSE