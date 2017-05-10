May 10, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhan Jeevan's board meeting on May 30, 2017
'NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May,2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Meerut, inter alia , to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017'.
