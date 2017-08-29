Dhan Jeevan's AGM on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 42 & 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that:1.The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017.2.The Register of Member & Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 to Monday, 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th September, 2017.3.The Company will provide its members the facility to exercise their votes electronically for all resolutions as set forth in the notice. The Company has fixed 18th September, 2017 as the Record date (cut-off date) to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting. The E-voting period will commence on the 22nd September, 2017 at 09:00 a.m. and will end on 24th September, 2017 at 05:00 p.m. (both days inclusive).Source : BSE