Dhampur Sugar Mills to consider dividend

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been called on January 31, 2018, to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been called on January 31, 2018, inter alia, to transact, the following businesses:
1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
2. To consider payment of dividend on Equity Share Capital.Source : BSE
