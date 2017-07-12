App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 12, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DFM Foods' AGM on August 9, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Register of Members and transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd July, 2017 to 9th August, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company to be scheduled on 9th August, 2017.

DFM Foods' AGM on August 9, 2017
As required under Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd July, 2017 to 9th August, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company to be scheduled on 9th August, 2017.

You are requested to take note of the above.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.