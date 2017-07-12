DFM Foods' AGM on August 9, 2017

As required under Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd July, 2017 to 9th August, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company to be scheduled on 9th August, 2017.You are requested to take note of the above.Source : BSE