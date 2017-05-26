App
May 25, 2017 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DFM Foods: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have approved the Audited financial results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have approved the Audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017.



Further, the Board of Directors have recommended the payment of dividend of Rs. 5.00 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2016-17. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be credited / despatched between 10th August, 2017 and 22nd August, 2017.



