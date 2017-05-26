May 25, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DFM Foods board recommends a dividend of Rs 5/-
DFM Foods has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 50% for the year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
