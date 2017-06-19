Jun 19, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dewan Housing to issue secured debentures worth Rs 150 crore
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Company proposes to issue Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs. 150.00 Crore on Private Placement basis, pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on July 20, 2016, on the terms and conditions.Source : BSE