App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dewan Housing: Outcome of finance Committee meeting

We wish to inform you that the Members of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 5th May, 2017, have as a part of strategic investment, approved an investment of Rs 13.41 crore in Social Worth Technologies.

Dewan Housing: Outcome of finance Committee meeting
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. ['SEBI Listing Regulations'] Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Members of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 5th May, 2017, [which commenced at 2.00 pm and concluded at 2.35 p.m] have as a part of strategic investment, approved an investment of Rs. 13.41 crore in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited [SWTPL] which is engaged in the business of developing, providing technology related to consumer lending and undertaking NBFC operations through its Subsidiary(ies).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.