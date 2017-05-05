Dewan Housing: Outcome of finance Committee meeting

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. ['SEBI Listing Regulations'] Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Members of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 5th May, 2017, [which commenced at 2.00 pm and concluded at 2.35 p.m] have as a part of strategic investment, approved an investment of Rs. 13.41 crore in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited [SWTPL] which is engaged in the business of developing, providing technology related to consumer lending and undertaking NBFC operations through its Subsidiary(ies).Source : BSE