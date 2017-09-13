App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dewan Housing's director Rajiv Kumar as independent director

We wish to inform you that Dr. Rajiv Kumar an Independent Director on the Board of the Company since August 07, 2015, has expressed his desire to resign from the position of an Independent Director vide his letter dated September 04, 2017.

Pursuant to the subject Regulations, we wish to inform you that Dr. Rajiv Kumar [DIN:02385076] an Independent Director on the Board of the Company since 7th August, 2015, has expressed his desire to resign from the position of an Independent Director vide his letter dated 4th September, 2017, due to his appointment as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, a National Institution for Transforming India.

It is further informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have accepted his resignation with effect from 11th September, 2017.

The Board of Directors alongwith the DHFL team expresses its gratitude for the invaluable contribution and services rendered by Dr. Kumar during his tenure as an Independent Director with the Company.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
