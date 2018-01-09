Dewan Housing Finance Corporation approves fund raising plan

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation has considers and approved setting up a medium term notes programme for raising of funds by way of issue of secured rupee denominated notes overseas settled in USD and raising of funds by way of notes under the MTN programme for an amount not exceeding USD 2 billion, in one or more tranches.
