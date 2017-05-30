Devki Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter alia, transacted the following items of business other than regular administrative and operational business:1.Considered & approved the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017.2.Considered & approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.3.Appointed Mr. Muralidharan Pillai, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-2018.Source : BSE