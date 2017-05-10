Devine Impex's board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 29th May, 2017 at 5.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to inter alia consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE