Sep 19, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Denis Chem Lab: Outcome of board meeting
We kindly want to inform you that the Company in their meeting held on September 19, 2017.
Denis Chem Lab Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 19th September, 2017 have considered and approved the following:
1. Adopted letter of offer dated 19th September, 2017
2. Details regarding issue open, issue close and Last date for receipt for request for split application forms.Source : BSE
