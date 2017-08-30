App
Aug 30, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Denis Chem Lab: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that 'Denis Chem Lab Limited' in their meeting held today i.e. 30th August, 2017 have considered the matter and have determined the Issue Price per Rights Equity Share, Rights entitlement ratio, fractional entitlement and have fixed the 'Record Date' for determining eligibility of the shareholders who will be entitled to get equity shares on rights basis and other terms and c

This is to inform you that 'Denis Chem Lab Limited' in their meeting held today i.e. 30th August, 2017 have considered the matter and have determined the Issue Price per Rights Equity Share, Rights entitlement ratio, fractional entitlement and have fixed the 'Record Date' for determining eligibility of the shareholders who will be entitled to get equity shares on rights basis and other terms and conditions pertaining to the Rights Issue including matters related/incidental thereto.Source : BSE

