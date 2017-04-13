App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 13, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Denis Chem Lab: Outcome of board meeting

Denis Chem Lab Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have considered the matter and have decided to obtain approval of the Members to increase its Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 13 crores to Rs. 16 crore.

Denis Chem Lab: Outcome of board meeting
Denis Chem Lab Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have considered the matter and have decided the following: 1. To obtain approval of the Members to increase its Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 13 crores to Rs. 16 crores; 2. To obtain approval of the Members for adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company; 3. To raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding Rs. 20 Crore, subject to receipt of necessary approvals from statutory authorities, as applicable, by way of issue of equity shares of the Company to its eligible shareholders on a rights basis (‘Rights Issue') in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Reg, 2009 and other applicable laws. 4. To form a Committee of Directors to decide matters relating to the Rights Issue (‘Rights Issue Committee') 5. To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Saturday, the 20th May, 2017Source : BSE

tags #Announcements #Denis Chem Lab

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.