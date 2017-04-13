Denis Chem Lab: Outcome of board meeting

Denis Chem Lab Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have considered the matter and have decided the following: 1. To obtain approval of the Members to increase its Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 13 crores to Rs. 16 crores; 2. To obtain approval of the Members for adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company; 3. To raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding Rs. 20 Crore, subject to receipt of necessary approvals from statutory authorities, as applicable, by way of issue of equity shares of the Company to its eligible shareholders on a rights basis (‘Rights Issue') in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Reg, 2009 and other applicable laws. 4. To form a Committee of Directors to decide matters relating to the Rights Issue (‘Rights Issue Committee') 5. To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Saturday, the 20th May, 2017Source : BSE