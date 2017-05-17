Denis Chem Lab's board meeting on May 26, 2017

we wish to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of Denis Chem Lab Limited to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2016 17 ended on 31st March, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 26th May, 2017. This is as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE