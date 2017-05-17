App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Denis Chem Lab's board meeting on May 26, 2017

We wish to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of Denis Chem Lab Limited to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2016 17 ended on 31st March, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 26th May, 2017.

Denis Chem Lab's board meeting on May 26, 2017
we wish to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of Denis Chem Lab Limited to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2016 17 ended on 31st March, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 26th May, 2017. This is as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.