Aug 28, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Denis Chem Lab's board meeting on August 30, 2017
Board Meeting of Denis Chem Lab Limited is scheduled to be held on 30th August, 2017 to consider the matter of determining Issue Price per Rights Equity Share and fixing the Record Date for proposed 'Rights Issue'of the Company.
