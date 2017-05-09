Dena Bank: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that: 1.The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on May 09, 2017 inter alia has not recommended any dividend for Financial Year 2016-17. 2.The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on May 09, 2017 inter alia, has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of Rs. 1,800 cr in one or more tranche: i.by Issue of Equity Shares to GOI on preferential basis, if any and/or ii.by Issue of Equity Shares to others [through FPO / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), etc. by diluting GOI holding up to 52% at appropriate time.Source : BSE