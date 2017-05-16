May 15, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Den Networks board meeting to be held on May 22, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company, interalia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.
The Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company, interalia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE