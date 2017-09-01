Sep 01, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delta Leasing: Outcome of board meeting
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 1st September, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. that is today, inter alia, has approved the matter as detailed in the attachment.
This is for your information and records.Source : BSE
