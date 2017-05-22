App
May 22, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delta Corp to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 30, 2017

Delta Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.

In this regard, as per Company's Code of Conduct for Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company, shall remain closed for all the Directors and other persons covered under the Code, from the closure of business hours of May 22, 2017 till 48 hours after communication of aforesaid Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

