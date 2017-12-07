Deepti Alloy Steel's board meeting on December 15, 2017

Intimation of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 15th December, 2017 is in attahced file.
Intimation of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 15th December, 2017 is in attahced file.
Deepti Alloy is in the Steel - Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 9.65 crore.The company management includes Parikshit Mahatama - Whole Time Director, Sangitaben Jain - Additional Director, Rakeshkumar Ajmera - Director, Narayansinh Chauhan - Additional Director.Source : BSE