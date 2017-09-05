App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deepti Alloy: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on September 04, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, Decided to hold the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.

Deepti Alloy: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on 4th September, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M., and the Board of Directors has;

1. Approved the draft of Directors' Report for the Financial Year 2016-17;

2. Decided to hold the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 308, Shital Varsha Arcade, Opp. Girish Cold Drinks, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380 009 at 12:00 P.M.;

3. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.