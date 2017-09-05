Deepti Alloy: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on 4th September, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M., and the Board of Directors has;1. Approved the draft of Directors' Report for the Financial Year 2016-17;2. Decided to hold the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 308, Shital Varsha Arcade, Opp. Girish Cold Drinks, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380 009 at 12:00 P.M.;3. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE