Deepti Alloy: Outcome of board meeting

This is in regards to outcome of board meeting, the board of directors in the meeting held on May 29, 2017 Monday which commenced at 4.00PM and concluded on 9.00 PM has decided to call board meeting tomorrow for Adoption of Financial Results due to further discussion of financials and will furnish Financials results tomorrow ie on May 30, 2017 at 6.00 PM. The Shorter notice for the same is issued by the Company Secretary of the Company in the same regards.Source : BSE