Deepti Alloy's board meeting on September 4, 2017

This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 4th September, 2017 to consider following matters:1. To consider and approve the draft of Directors' Report for the Financial Year 2016-172. To decide day, date, time, venue of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fix book closure for the said purpose3. To consider any other matter as it deem fit.Kindly take this letter on your record and oblige us.Thanking You,Yours FaithfullyFor, Deepti Alloy Steel LimitedSource : BSE