Deepti Alloy's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 5.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 308, Shital Varsha Arcade, Opp. Girish Cold Drinks, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380 009 to consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE