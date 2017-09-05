Sep 04, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Deepti Alloy's AGM held on September 29, 2017
The 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is held on on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 308, Shital Varsha Arcade, Opp. Girish Cold Drinks, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380 009 at 12:00 noonSource : BSE