Deepak Fert's director Dr. S. Rama Iyer resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that Dr. S. Rama Iyer, Non- Executive, Independent Director (Age 77 yrs) whose term as an Independent Director is coming to an end on 30 July 2017, has resigned from the Board of Directors w.e.f 2 June 2017 in view of family commitments. The Company has received the letter to that effect on 3 June 2017.Source : BSE