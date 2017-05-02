App
Deep Industries: Outcome of board meeting
May 02, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deep Industries: Outcome of board meeting

The meeting was commenced on 11:30 a.m. and was concluded on 11.55 a.m. approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and Audited financial results (standalone & Consolidated ) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 as recommanded by audit Committee

Deep Industries: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed herewith outcome of board meeting The meeting was commenced on 11:30 a.m. and was concluded on 11.55 a.m. 1)Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and Audited financial results (standalone & Consolidated ) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 as recommanded by audit Committee 2)Recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.8/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e.18%) for the financial year ended on March, 31, 2017.Source : BSE

