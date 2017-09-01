Sep 01, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Deep Industries: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we herewith submit the proceedings / outcome of 27th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 1, 2017
