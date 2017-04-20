App
Apr 20, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deep Industries' board meeting on May 02, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02nd day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11:30 a.m., to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company and to consider recommendation of Dividend.

With reference to the above captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,Next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02nd day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11:30 a.m., to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company and to consider recommendation of Dividend. Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading window will remain close for all the directors, designated employees of the Company from April 21, 2017 to May 04, 2017(Both days Inclusive)Source : BSE

