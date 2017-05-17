App
Announcements
May 17, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dee-Kartavya's board meeting on May 29, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 at its Registered Office at 01:30 P.M.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 at its Registered Office at 01:30 P.M. in order to transact the following business: 1.To consider inter alia and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Moreover, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) read with the Company's Code for Insider Trading, Notice is hereby given that the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company will be closed from 18th May, 2017 and shall open 48 hours after the said Audited Financial Results will become public.Source : BSE

