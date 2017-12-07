Dee-Kartavya's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 at its Registered Office at 11.00 A.M. in order to transact the following business:1. To consider inter alia and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman.Source : BSE