you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 26, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dee-Kartavya's board meeting on September 1, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 01/09/2017 at 04.00 p.m. at its registered office of the Company in order to transact the following business:-

1. To consider inter alia and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
2. To adopt and approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
3. To fix date, time & venue for convening the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
4. To Consider and approve the Directors Report of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
5. To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
6. Appointment of scrutinizer for conducting e-voting of Annual General Meeting.
7. Any other item, if any, with the permission of the Chair.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

