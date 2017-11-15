App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decorous Investment & Trading - Outcome of board meeting

With further reference & in continuation to our Letters & Emails dated 02.11.2017 & 03.11.2017,
Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017

Please find enclosed herewith the following :-
1) Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017
alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & a

 
 
Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017
Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017

Please find enclosed herewith the following :-
1) Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017
alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & adopted
Results has been released for Publications in 2 Newspapers & are displayed at Company's website
2) Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors

Company could not find suitable & competent Company Secretary and Shri Amit Gupta was requested to do needful on priority basis

Kindly advise if we have to submit any other information, papers, documents, etc
Kindly take it on record, do the needful & oblige.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

