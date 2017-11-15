Decorous Investment & Trading - Outcome of board meeting

With further reference & in continuation to our Letters & Emails dated 02.11.2017 & 03.11.2017,Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017Please find enclosed herewith the following :-1) Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & adoptedResults has been released for Publications in 2 Newspapers & are displayed at Company's website2) Limited Review Report from Statutory AuditorsCompany could not find suitable & competent Company Secretary and Shri Amit Gupta was requested to do needful on priority basisKindly advise if we have to submit any other information, papers, documents, etcKindly take it on record, do the needful & oblige.Source : BSE