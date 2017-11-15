Decorous Investment & Trading - Outcome of board meeting

With further reference & in continuation to our Letters & Emails dated 02.11.2017 & 03.11.2017,
Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017
Please find enclosed herewith the following :-
1) Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017
alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & a
Source : BSE
