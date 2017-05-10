App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decorous Investment's audit committee meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that Meetings of Audit Committee & Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday – 26.05.2017 at its regd. office inter-alia to consider, approve & adopt Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2017 alongwith half-yearly 'Statement of Assets & Liabilities' as at 31.03.2017.

Decorous Investment's audit committee meeting on May 26, 2017
Pursuant to Listing Agreement(s) with BSE Ltd. & CSE, Notice is hereby given that Meetings of Audit Committee & Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday – 26.05.2017 at 03:30 & 04:30 P.M at its regd. office inter-alia to consider, approve & adopt Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2017 alongwith half-yearly 'Statement of Assets & Liabilities' as at 31.03.2017 and any other matter with the permission of Chair.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.