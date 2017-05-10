Decorous Investment's audit committee meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Listing Agreement(s) with BSE Ltd. & CSE, Notice is hereby given that Meetings of Audit Committee & Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday – 26.05.2017 at 03:30 & 04:30 P.M at its regd. office inter-alia to consider, approve & adopt Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2017 alongwith half-yearly 'Statement of Assets & Liabilities' as at 31.03.2017 and any other matter with the permission of Chair.Source : BSE