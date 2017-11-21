Decillion Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting-21.11.2017

Decillion Fin is in the Finance - General sector.

The company management includes Jitendra Kumar Goyal - Managing Director, Mahesh Kumar Bhalotia - Non Executive Director, Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal - Addnl.Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539190.

Its Registered office is at Mercantile Building, Block-E, 2nd Floor,9/12, Lalbazar Street, Kolkata,West Bengal - 700001.

Their Registrars are Niche Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE