Deccan Gold Mines' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
Deccan Gold is in the Mining & Minerals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 350.47 crore.The company management includes Charles E E Devenish - Chairman, Sandeep Lakhwara - Managing Director, K R Krishnamurthy - Director, Pratima Ram - Director, V K Gaur - Director. Source : BSE