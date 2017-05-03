App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deccan Cements board meeting on May 19, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May 2017

Deccan Cements board meeting on May 19, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May 2017 at the Registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2017, To recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17, and The proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each. In this connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 4th May 2017 to Monday, 22nd May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

#Announcements

